Missouri officials issue blue alert for suspect that shot at law enforcement

Thomas Varvera Junior
Thomas Varvera Junior(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TROY, Missouri (KCRG) - At 7:43 pm, law enforcement issued a blue alert asking the public for information pertaining to a suspect on the run.

Officials are searching for 54-year-old Thomas Varvera Junior. He is 5′8″ tall, weighs approximately 210 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair.

They say that Varvera Junior shot at law enforcement as they approached a residence in the 1600 block of Creech School Road. The officer was either killed or seriously injured in the line of duty as a result.

Varvera Junior is believed to be on foot. It is still unknown if he is still armed.

Anyone with with information is asked to contact police.

