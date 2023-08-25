‘We are heartbroken’: Children’s zoo announces passing of baby orangutan

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced the death of a baby orangutan who was born earlier this...
The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced the death of a baby orangutan who was born earlier this month.(Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Gray News) - A children’s zoo in Indiana is mourning the loss of a baby orangutan born earlier this month.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced the baby orangutan’s death on Thursday.

“When welcoming a new life to the zoo, we are reminded of how beautiful and fragile life can be,” zoo officials shared.

The zoo welcomed the new baby on Aug. 16 to its mother named Tara.

Upon the announcement of the baby’s death, zookeepers said Tara would not be in her exhibit for the time being.

“Tara grieves over the loss of her baby. Until she is ready, guests may not see Tara on exhibit,” zoo officials said.

An autopsy is reportedly scheduled to determine the animal’s cause of death.

“Thank you for all of your love and support over the past few days and as we grieve at this time,” the zoo team shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. during a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in...
Royals vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 23
Subway is one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100...
Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to fast-food investor Roark Capital
An Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the area until at least Thursday evening.
Heat wave reaching its peak, with relief coming this weekend
FILE - Houston's Reggie Chaney (32) reacts after a Fabian White Jr. basket during the second...
Reggie Chaney, who helped Houston reach the Final Four, dies at 23

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet is on display during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget,...
US will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s at air base in Arizona
Thomas Varvera Junior
Missouri officials issue blue alert for suspect that shot at law enforcement
A car is seen driving through a flooded road in Toledo, Ohio.
Flooding fills tunnels leading to Detroit airport, forces water rescues in Ohio and Las Vegas
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released