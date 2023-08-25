Wonderful weekend weather

By Joe Winters
Updated: 10 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a week of extreme heat and humidity, it is nice to get a break. Friday certainly provides that, but it only gets better for the weekend. Overnight we are expecting lows to fall into the middle 60s for the first time in several days. High this weekend will be in the lower to mid-80s. More importantly, our dewpoints will be in the 50s and 60s which keeps the air mass very comfortable day and night. Rainfall chances are few and far between for the next week, so the dryness persists. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

