4 people shot at Oklahoma high school football game where officer also fired a weapon, police say

Gunshots disrupted a football game at Oklahoma's Choctaw High School on Friday night.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:53 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHOCTAW, Okla. (AP) — Four people were shot during a high school football game Friday night in Oklahoma where a police officer also fired a weapon, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. at a game in Choctaw between Choctaw High School and Del City High School, Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall said.

The victims were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. One was treated for a wound to her thigh before being released, but Marshall did not immediately know the conditions of the three remaining victims.

Other than the shooting victims, Marshall said one person was treated for a possible broken leg.

At least one of those shot was a student, but the ages of the victims and whether any of the others were students was not known at the outset of the investigation, Marshall said.

Police received a description of a male suspect who left the scene but the person was not in custody Friday evening, Marshall said.

The number of possible shooters was unknown, but there were reports of two muzzle flashes seen during the shooting, Marshall said.

Del City Police Chief Loyd Berger said off-duty Del City officers were at the game providing security and one of them fired his weapon but was not injured.

“A Del City officer was involved in the shooting,” Berger said, adding that the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the officer’s involvement in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office was asked to assist at the large crime scene while the highway patrol and other community police agencies also responded, Marshall said.

