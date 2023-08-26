Shooting in Boston neighborhood wounds at least 7 people

Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers...
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — A shooting wounded at least seven people in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday morning, police said.

All seven were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, Officer Michael Torigian said.

“Firearms have been recovered and arrests have been made,” he said. “It’s an ongoing investigation.”

Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said.

