Spectacular weekend weather

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a very hot week, we have a spectacular late August weekend instore. Look for lower humidity and seasonal temperatures both today and tomorrow. Afternoon highs top out in the low to mid 80s this weekend and throughout much of next week. Dew points in the 50s and low 60s will still lead to a touch of humidity at times but still quite pleasant for August and as compared to what we’ve seen recently. A mix of sun and fair weather clouds is with us all weekend and into next week, but this does mean rain chances remain quite low. Look for temperatures to warm again at the end of next week as we head into September.

