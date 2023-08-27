Comfortable and dry to start the workweek

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) Tonight will be quiet with lows cooling into the 50s with a mostly clear sky. We’ll start the workweek with lots of sunshine across the region and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. You shouldn’t have any weather related problems on your trips to and from work and school.

Most of the workweek looks dry with only a few sprinkles possible late Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will stay comfortable through Friday, in the 80s.

