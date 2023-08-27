Dry and seasonal

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -The last Saturday of August was picture perfect with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Tonight will be quiet with a few clouds and lows cooling into the 50s and 60s. The forecast for Sunday morning looks perfect for those heading to church with temperatures in the low to mid 70s by noon. Sunday afternoon will be very similar to Saturday with some sunshine and clouds along with temperatures in the upper 70s.

The upcoming workweek looks dry and fairly seasonal with little to no precipitation and highs in the 80s.

