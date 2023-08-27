Russia says it has confirmed Wagner chief Prigozhin died in plane crash

FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in Russia on Wednesday.(TELEGRAM/WAGNER_SVODKI/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia’s Investigative Committee has confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash.

The committee said in a statement Sunday that after forensic testing, all 10 bodies recovered at the site of the crash were identified, and their identities “conform to the manifest.”

Russia’s civil aviation authority earlier this week said Prigozhin, along with some of his top lieutenants, were on the list of those on board the plane that crashed Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Thomas Varvera Junior
Missouri blue alert canceled for suspect that shot at law enforcement
A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
Deputies in Arizona have cracked a case in the brutal murder of a college student over three...
Authorities identify killer in 1987 cold case on Arizona hiking trail
A Phoenix man says he is out thousands of dollars after the vehicle he purchased ended up...
‘Messed up’: Car buyer out $75,000 after Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
3 US Marines killed, 20 injured in aircraft crash in Australia during training exercise
Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll shares his path out of jail in surprise tour stop at Neb. county corrections programs
Sarah Lindgren, who is a park manager, was driving when she spotted a bear cub with a plastic...
WATCH: Bear cub rescued after its head gets stuck in plastic container
The park manager says the cub was very weak and dehydrated, and she doubts it would have...
VIDEO: Park manager rescues bear cub with plastic container stuck on its head