15 players named to Iowa football program’s 2023 Player Council
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa football program has named 15 players to the 2023 Player Council.
The goal of the group is to help formulate policies and be a part of making team decisions through the year.
The 2023 Iowa Football Player Council is made up of the following players:
- Deontae Craig - Jr. - from Fort Wayne, Ind.
- Cooper DeJean - Jr. - from Odebolt, Iowa
- Joe Evans - 6th - from Ames, Iowa
- Kyler Fisher - Sr. - from Farnhamville, Iowa
- Jermari Harris - Jr. - from Chicago, Ill.
- Jay Higgins - Sr. - from Indianapolis, Ind.
- Logan Jones - Jr. - from Council Bluffs, Iowa
- Luke Lachey - Jr. - from Columbus, Ohio
- Logan Lee - Sr. - from Orion, Ill.
- Cade McNamara - Sr. - from Reno, Nev.
- Nico Ragaini - 6th - from East Haven, Conn.
- Mason Richman - Jr. - from Leawood, Kan.
- Quinn Schulte - Sr. - from Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Noah Shannon - 6th - from Aurora, Ill.
- Tory Taylor - Sr. - from Melbourne, Australia
The players were picked after input was received by players and coaching staff.
