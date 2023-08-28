15 players named to Iowa football program’s 2023 Player Council

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa football program has named 15 players to the 2023 Player Council.

The goal of the group is to help formulate policies and be a part of making team decisions through the year.

The 2023 Iowa Football Player Council is made up of the following players:

  • Deontae Craig - Jr. - from Fort Wayne, Ind.
  • Cooper DeJean - Jr. - from Odebolt, Iowa
  • Joe Evans - 6th - from Ames, Iowa
  • Kyler Fisher - Sr. - from Farnhamville, Iowa
  • Jermari Harris - Jr. - from Chicago, Ill.
  • Jay Higgins - Sr. - from Indianapolis, Ind.
  • Logan Jones - Jr. - from Council Bluffs, Iowa
  • Luke Lachey - Jr. - from Columbus, Ohio
  • Logan Lee - Sr. - from Orion, Ill.
  • Cade McNamara - Sr. - from Reno, Nev.
  • Nico Ragaini - 6th - from East Haven, Conn.
  • Mason Richman - Jr. - from Leawood, Kan.
  • Quinn Schulte - Sr. - from Cedar Rapids, Iowa
  • Noah Shannon - 6th - from Aurora, Ill.
  • Tory Taylor - Sr. - from Melbourne, Australia

The players were picked after input was received by players and coaching staff.

