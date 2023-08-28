15 players named to Iowa football program’s 2023 Player Council

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa football program has named 15 players to the 2023 Player Council.

The goal of the group is to help formulate policies and be a part of making team decisions through the year.

The 2023 Iowa Football Player Council is made up of the following players:

Deontae Craig - Jr. - from Fort Wayne, Ind.

Cooper DeJean - Jr. - from Odebolt, Iowa

Joe Evans - 6th - from Ames, Iowa

Kyler Fisher - Sr. - from Farnhamville, Iowa

Jermari Harris - Jr. - from Chicago, Ill.

Jay Higgins - Sr. - from Indianapolis, Ind.

Logan Jones - Jr. - from Council Bluffs, Iowa

Luke Lachey - Jr. - from Columbus, Ohio

Logan Lee - Sr. - from Orion, Ill.

Cade McNamara - Sr. - from Reno, Nev.

Nico Ragaini - 6th - from East Haven, Conn.

Mason Richman - Jr. - from Leawood, Kan.

Quinn Schulte - Sr. - from Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Noah Shannon - 6th - from Aurora, Ill.

Tory Taylor - Sr. - from Melbourne, Australia

The players were picked after input was received by players and coaching staff.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.