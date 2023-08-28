Alburnett 10-year-old named first Kid Captain of 2023 Hawkeyes season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Gracelyn Springer, 10, of Alburnett, will be the first Kid Captain of the 2023 season when the Hawkeyes face Utah State.

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital made the announcement in a press release on Monday, saying Gracelyn endured an extremely rare cancer and is now in remission.

At the age of 8, Gracelyn was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma. Doctors said this type of cancer is usually found in leg bones or soft tissue of the chest, abdomen and limbs, but doctors found it in a tumor in Gracelyn’s head.

Gracelyn began chemotherapy after having brain surgery at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Staff with the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Gracelyn is now a fifth grader who enjoys painting, crafts, singing and dancing.

Since 2009, the hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick kid captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

