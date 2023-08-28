FLASHBACK: March on Washington inspires two marches in Iowa

it has been 60 years since the March on Washington D.C. took place
it has been 60 years since the March on Washington D.C. took place(N/A)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa - Monday marks the 60th anniversary of the ‘March on Washington’ where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I Have a Dream Speech”. Some Iowans were there in person to witness the historic event. Edna Griffin, who led efforts to picket and hold sit-ins at a Des Moines drug store, was one of the attendees.

It’s a history that state curator Leo Landis says not many people know. The March on Washington inspired two marches right here in Iowa. Landis says that though the state of civil rights in Iowa at the time was better than the American South, Iowans still demonstrated against inequality.

“They really are, you know, for most people other than historians, lost or forgotten stories of Iowa history with Blacks advocating equality and Whites joining them,” Landis said.

Landis says one march was held in Manchester.

“The Manchester march is just in support of the equality and freedom idea, or jobs and freedom.

And another was held in Des Moines. About 1,500 people marched, much of the crowd college students, to protest the Birmingham Church Bombing.

“In fact, a group marched down from Ames that morning on a Sunday to be part of the September 22nd march and so they are also marching to recognize and remember the racists in the American South had killed four Black girls in a church with a bombing,” Landis said.

Landis says the marches serve as a reminder to fight for justice when we see inequality.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a news release, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said 30-year-old Trenton Orwig...
Florida man dies after assault, Ottumwa man charged
Week 3 of trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell to begin Monday
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years
Oakland Athletics third baseman Jordan Diaz, left, tags out Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia...
Royals vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 27

Latest News

Gracelyn Springer, 10, of Alburnett, will be the first Kid Captain of the 2023 season when the...
Alburnett 10-year-old named first Kid Captain of 2023 Hawkeyes season
Week 3 of trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell to begin Monday
In a news release, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said 30-year-old Trenton Orwig...
Florida man dies after assault, Ottumwa man charged
Des Moines police charged 18-year-old Preston Walls with two counts of first-degree murder,...
Trial starting for suspect in Des Moines school shooting that killed 2 students