Florida man dies after assault, Ottumwa man charged

RUSSELL, Iowa (KCRG) - An Ottumwa man was arrested on Friday after allegedly assaulting a Florida man, who later died at the hospital.

In a news release, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said 30-year-old Trenton Orwig assaulted 33-year-old Nicholas Johnson, of Florida, in the town of Russell, Iowa in early July.

Johnson died in the hospital on August 7 as a result of his injuries sustained in the assault.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation began an investigation into this incident on Aug. 4.

Orwig faces charges of Second Degree Murder. He is being held without bond in the Lucas County Jail.

KCCI reports and Iowa DCI agent confirmed Orwig and Johnson are half-brothers.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.