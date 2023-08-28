LIVE: Week 3 of trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell to begin Monday

Testimony resumes Monday in the trial of Henry Dinkins.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony resumes Monday in the trial of Henry Dinkins.

He is charged with kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in 2020.

WATCH HERE:

On Friday, the judge heard from criminologists from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

They had performed analysis of Breasia’s clothing, along with white plastic bottles found at the scene.

The items were found to have trace elements of chlorine, which can be found in bleach.

Dinkins’ trial is expected to last another two weeks.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Oakland Athletics third baseman Jordan Diaz, left, tags out Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia...
Royals vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 27
Ryan Preece barrel rolls along the back stretch during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
NASCAR driver Ryan Preece gets medical clearance to return home after terrifying crash at Daytona
Thomas Varvera Junior
Missouri blue alert canceled for suspect that shot at law enforcement
Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll shares his path out of jail in surprise tour stop at Neb. county corrections programs

Latest News

In a news release, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said 30-year-old Trenton Orwig...
Florida man dies after assault, Ottumwa man charged
Des Moines police charged 18-year-old Preston Walls with two counts of first-degree murder,...
Trial starting for suspect in Des Moines school shooting that killed 2 students
DeSantis cancels SC campaign travel, returns to Florida facing tropical storm and shooting...
DeSantis cancels SC campaign travel, returns to Florida facing tropical storm and shooting aftermath
Volunteers fill "BackPack Sacks" for children at the Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines
Demand for food banks surging despite lower inflation, unemployment