Overall nice start to the week

Temperatures stay comfortable for a few more days, before a bigger warm-up again.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A lot of sunshine is expected this week, with decent temperatures and humidity to go along with it.

Highs today reach the low to mid 80s with a mix of sun and at least a few clouds through the day. Dew points are in the 50s and should generally stay there, making for a nice set of conditions.

A cold front approaches from the north tonight into early Tuesday, which could be the focus for an isolated shower along it. Chances are really slim, though, and most areas stay totally dry as this front goes by. The more noticeable effect will be a bit of a northerly or northwest breeze on Tuesday, which will serve to bring a slightly cooler air mass to the region for Wednesday into Thursday. Highs then may only make it into the upper 70s to low 80s, with overnight lows in the 50s.

We’ll flip the weather pattern back to a hotter one by the weekend, with highs returning to the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity levels will likely increase with this warm-up, so the traditional last weekend of summer will certainly feel like it.

