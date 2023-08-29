Angler sets state record by reeling in massive 42-pound rockfish

Angler Keith Degraff poses with a rockfish that officially weighed in at 42.4 pounds that he caught in the Prince William Sound. (Source: KTUU)
By Jordan Rodenberger and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITTIER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A boating trip last month turned into a record-setting day for a former fishing guide in Alaska.

KTUU reports that Keith Degraff was out with some friends in the Prince William Sound when something came his way for the first time in state history.

After three hours in, Degraff reeled in the largest rockfish the state has ever seen from about 1,000 feet deep.

“When I hooked it, it was so big it made me think it was some halibut,” Degraff said. “I couldn’t get the fish’s head over the side of the boat — it was massive.”

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game weighed the fish at 42.4 pounds, breaking the previous record of 39.1 pounds set in 2013. It also came back as about 42 inches in length.

“When I first laid eyes on it, the fish was bigger than my torso and my legs combined,” said Donald Arthur, with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. “It was the largest rockfish I’ve seen in my 11-year career with the department.”

Degraff said he was surprised by what he hauled in that day.

“Did I know I was going to catch the state record? I’ll be honest and say no, but I was fishing in an area where I have caught bigger-than-average fish before,” he said.

At the time of catch, officials said the fish likely weighed closer to 50 pounds. Degraff put the rockfish on ice and got it officially weighed three days after the catch.

“The sportsman in me prevailed to where I wasn’t willing to risk the quality of meat for the sake of my name on a piece of paper somewhere,” he said.

The fish is estimated to be between 60 and 120 years old, according to officials.

“We do want anglers to be conscientious when they target rockfish,” Arthur said. “In the Prince William Sound, you can only keep one per day and in one possession.”

Originally from the New York area, Degraff and his family have now made Alaska home.

“I’ve said for years — especially when I caught my first one over 36 pounds — I said, ‘the kid from New York is going to catch the Alaska state-record rockfish.’”

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a news release, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said 30-year-old Trenton Orwig...
Florida man dies after assault, Ottumwa man charged
Ashley McLean, the 27-year-old daughter of a police officer, was killed in a hit-and-run...
Search for driver continues in hit-and-run that killed officer’s daughter
Week 3 of trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell to begin Monday
In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years
Police say undercover video shows 36-year-old Xuming Li allegedly sticking a syringe under his...
Father alleges neighbor tried to poison his family after noise complaints

Latest News

According to the Jefferson County deputy coroner, 19-year-old Khia Shields has been killed in...
‘Everybody loved their Khia’: 19-year-old college student shot, killed while sleeping
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents from the Gulf Coast as forecasters warn of storm surge
Ohio team of first responders deploys to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia. (WCPO)
Ohio Hurricane Idalia task force heading to help
FILE - President Joe Biden stands with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves during the Summit...
Biden talks immigration and trade with Costa Rican President Chaves at the White House
President Joe Biden welcomed President Rodrigo Chaves Robles to the White House Tuesday. (CNN,...
Costa Rican president talks with Biden on keeping supply chains safe