Comfortable temperatures continue through the workweek
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a picture perfect afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Isolated showers are possible tonight with lows cooling into the low 60s. Tuesday morning we’ll wake up to a sunny sky, which will last for the entire day with highs climbing into the mid 80s.

We’ll stay in the 70s and 80s through the workweek. However, heat will return this weekend with highs in the 90s starting on Saturday and continuing into the beginning of next week.

