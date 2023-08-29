Dry with temperatures in the 70s & 80s

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was another lovely late summer day in Southern Iowa & Northern Missouri with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the 80s. Tonight will be quiet with lows dropping into the low to mid 50s with a mostly clear sky. Wednesday’s forecast also looks calm with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s and plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will stay comfortable through Friday with highs in the 70s and 80s, however, another heat wave is on the way. Highs will be back in the 90s this weekend and are expected to continue into next week.

