A few nice days before a return to hotter conditions

A cold front passes through today, providing little in the way of weather impacts for your day.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front moves through today, providing little other than a reinforcing of some pretty decent late summer weather.

There is an outside chance for a shower or two to develop along the front as it passes by, with the chance likely confined to northeast Missouri. Otherwise, some scattered clouds will be the most we see out of the boundary, with temperatures warming a bit ahead of it in the mid and upper 80s. A northwest breeze also kicks in behind the front later today, ushering in a relatively cool air mass for a couple of days.

Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday stay in the upper 70s or low 80s, with very low humidity levels. Lows on Thursday morning will even flirt with reaching the upper 40s in some spots.

Things heat up more significantly into the weekend, with highs pushing well into the 90s. This comes with a little added humidity, too, so expect heat index values to once again be at least a little concern throughout the Labor Day holiday.

