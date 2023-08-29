Four people found dead in apparent murder-suicide at home in north Texas city of Allen

Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say...
Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say was an apparent murder-suicide.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say was an apparent murder-suicide.

Police were called about 8:45 a.m. to a home for a welfare check after a resident called police and said they had been locked out for about two hours, and that other family members were not answering the door. Officers entered the home and found four people dead.

Police said the deaths were the result of an apparent murder-suicide. But they did not immediately release the names or ages of any of the dead, or provide further details on what happened.

Allen, with a population of over 111,000 people, is about 25 miles north of Dallas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a news release, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said 30-year-old Trenton Orwig...
Florida man dies after assault, Ottumwa man charged
Ashley McLean, the 27-year-old daughter of a police officer, was killed in a hit-and-run...
Search for driver continues in hit-and-run that killed officer’s daughter
Week 3 of trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell to begin Monday
In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years
Police say undercover video shows 36-year-old Xuming Li allegedly sticking a syringe under his...
Father alleges neighbor tried to poison his family after noise complaints

Latest News

FILE - The logo for 3M appears on a screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock...
3M agrees to pay $6 billion to settle earplug lawsuits from US service members
Deaf, autistic man Darius Matthews hit and killed by car in DeKalb County
‘I wouldn’t wish this pain on anybody’: Deaf, autistic man struck, killed by car, family says
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a shipyard in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP...
10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions
Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel...
University of North Carolina graduate student left building right after killing advisor, police say
Volunteers are helping homeowners in Maui find their items after the deadly wildfires went...
‘Little bit of hope’: Volunteers find woman’s engagement ring after fire destroys home