LIVE: Closing arguments to begin in trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell

Closing arguments will begin Tuesday in the trial of a man charged in the death of a 10-year-old girl in Davenport.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Closing arguments will begin Tuesday in the trial of a man charged in the death of a ten-year-old girl in Davenport.

Henry Dinkins is accused of kidnapping and killing Breasia Terrell.

WATCH HERE:

She disappeared in July 2020. Fishermen found her body months later in Clinton County.

Prosecutors and the defense rested their cases on Monday. The judge denied a motion from the defense to acquit Dinkins on all charges.

Dinkins’ lawyers argue the state didn’t prove he committed murder or kidnapping, noting a lack of DNA evidence.

The state says the chain of events presented prove Dinkins committed the crimes. Prosecutors highlighted video evidence of Dinkins buying bleach at Walmart, and bullets found with the remains.

They also presented an interview Dinkins then-eight-year-old-son did with investigators at the time Breasia disappeared.

Closing arguments start Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

The judge will decide on a verdict.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a news release, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said 30-year-old Trenton Orwig...
Florida man dies after assault, Ottumwa man charged
Week 3 of trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell to begin Monday
Ashley McLean, the 27-year-old daughter of a police officer, was killed in a hit-and-run...
Search for driver continues in hit-and-run that killed officer’s daughter
In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years
Police say undercover video shows 36-year-old Xuming Li allegedly sticking a syringe under his...
Father alleges neighbor tried to poison his family after noise complaints

Latest News

it has been 60 years since the March on Washington D.C. took place
FLASHBACK: March on Washington inspires two marches in Iowa
Gracelyn Springer, 10, of Alburnett, will be the first Kid Captain of the 2023 season when the...
Alburnett 10-year-old named first Kid Captain of 2023 Hawkeyes season
Week 3 of trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell to begin Monday
In a news release, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said 30-year-old Trenton Orwig...
Florida man dies after assault, Ottumwa man charged