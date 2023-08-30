1 killed in rollover crash in Clinton County

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 11:14 p.m., the Clinton County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a crash near 320th Avenue and Highway 30.

First responders found a 2008 Ford Focus in the westbound lanes of Highway 30.

According to deputies, the preliminary investigation showed the vehicle was eastbound on Highway 30 when the driver lost control and drove onto the south shoulder of the eastbound lanes.

The driver then overcorrected and entered the center median where the vehicle rolled numerous times, coming to rest in the westbound lanes of traffic, deputies said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene; their identity has not yet been released.

The crash is under investigation.

