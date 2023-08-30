1 killed in rollover crash in Clinton County

One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton...
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.(Arizona's Family)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 11:14 p.m., the Clinton County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a crash near 320th Avenue and Highway 30.

First responders found a 2008 Ford Focus in the westbound lanes of Highway 30.

According to deputies, the preliminary investigation showed the vehicle was eastbound on Highway 30 when the driver lost control and drove onto the south shoulder of the eastbound lanes.

The driver then overcorrected and entered the center median where the vehicle rolled numerous times, coming to rest in the westbound lanes of traffic, deputies said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene; their identity has not yet been released.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley McLean, the 27-year-old daughter of a police officer, was killed in a hit-and-run...
Search for driver continues in hit-and-run that killed officer’s daughter
In a news release, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said 30-year-old Trenton Orwig...
Florida man dies after assault, Ottumwa man charged
Kansas City Royals pitcher Cole Ragans during a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in...
Royals vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 29
Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an argument over McDonald's sauces.
Teen killed outside McDonald’s over sauce dispute, police say
Closing arguments have concluded in trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell

Latest News

Marshalltown Police Department logo.
Marshalltown police investigate shooting that injured 18-year-old
Salt Lake City company Maverick completes purchase of Kum & Go
State leaders present commissions and boards they think should be eliminated under Governor Kim...
Iowa state government realignment underway
Christmas Acres owner Rob Scheitler staples up a string of lights that will part of the massive...
Christmas preps in August; setup is underway at Christmas Acres