Comfortable for now, but heat will return

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was another lovely late August day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with lots of sunshine. Tonight, will be quiet with lows dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s. More quiet conditions continue on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s along with plenty of sunshine.

We’ll have one last day of comfortable highs in the 80s on Friday before our next heat wave begins. Highs this weekend will rise into the 90s and the 90s are forecasted to continue into the beginning of next week. Little to no rainfall is in the forecast.

