Dog missing for 2 years found in another state

A Colorado family's dog that was missing for two years was found in Kansas. (KUSA)
By KUSA staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DENVER (KUSA) - A bull terrier is back home where he belongs after more than two years of being lost.

Panda was recently found by workers at an animal shelter in Topeka, Kansas.

Turns out, the dog was 500 miles from home.

The shelter was able to find Panda’s owner through its microchip.

They say the 7-year-old left their house one day with their other dog, Nala.

But only Nala returned home.

The family has no idea where Panda was this whole time or even how it got to Kansas.

It was skittish with the shelter workers, but once panda sniffed his family, he brightened right up.

Copyright 2023 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

