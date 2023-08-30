Forklift operator dies in accident at Boston’s Logan International Airport

A toppled forklift is seen at Boston's Logan International Airport on Wednesday morning.
A toppled forklift is seen at Boston's Logan International Airport on Wednesday morning.(Source: WCVB/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — A forklift operator has died in an accident at Boston’s Logan International Airport, authorities said Wednesday.

The 51-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was an employee of a JetBlue contractor. He was trying to drive a forklift through a service entrance at an outdoor landing area on Tuesday. The machine collided with a beam, tipped over and landed on top of him, Massachusetts State Police said.

A JetBlue employee heard the crash and several co-workers rushed to help, using an aircraft tow bar to lift the forklift and pull him out, police said. Troopers arrived moments later and started performing life-saving measures, state police said. The man was taken to the Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley McLean, the 27-year-old daughter of a police officer, was killed in a hit-and-run...
Search for driver continues in hit-and-run that killed officer’s daughter
In a news release, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said 30-year-old Trenton Orwig...
Florida man dies after assault, Ottumwa man charged
Kansas City Royals pitcher Cole Ragans during a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in...
Royals vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 29
Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an argument over McDonald's sauces.
Teen killed outside McDonald’s over sauce dispute, police say
Closing arguments have concluded in trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell

Latest News

FILE - A TV screen shows file images of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader...
North Korea launches a missile toward the sea after US flies bombers during drills with South Korea
Panda was recently found by workers at an animal shelter in Topeka, Kansas.
Dog missing for 2 years found in another state
Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. U.S....
Judge enters default judgment against Giuliani in defamation lawsuit from Georgia election workers
A Colorado family's dog that was missing for two years was found in Kansas. (KUSA)
Dog missing for 2 years found in another state
FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in...
Judge’s illness delays sentencing for ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in Jan. 6 case