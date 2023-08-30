Marshalltown police investigate shooting that injured 18-year-old

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Marshalltown police are calling on parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of gun violence after an 18-year-old was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound in Marshalltown on Tuesday night.

In a press release, police said it happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East North Street.

That’s where police found an 18-year-old victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators said they spoke with multiple people who they believe to have important information regarding this incident, but those people were uncooperative.

“Evidence indicates this was not a random act of violence but rather a targeted incident,” Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper said in the release. “It is likely everyone involved is well acquainted with each other and we are not receiving much in the form of helpful cooperation. The police investigation will continue until we identify who the shooter was and bring that person to justice. It is disturbing to us that some of the involved parties are juveniles. We are concerned that young people have been drawn into such a violent act that could have had tragic consequences. We encourage parents to talk to their sons and daughters and discuss with them the dangers of gun violence and the importance of steering clear of such dangerous people and activities.”

