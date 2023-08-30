No complaints with great late August weather

Really pleasant weather sticks around for a few more days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Things should be really nice, weather-wise, for the next couple of days.

Lots of sunshine and light winds will accompany temperatures in the upper 70s or low 80s for today and Thursday. Dew points stay nice, too, adding to the overall comfort level for our region. Lows at night may touch the upper 40s in isolated spots tonight.

A warm-up kicks in by the weekend, with highs back into the 90s for at least a handful of days. Humidity levels will be slower to rise, though, with less concern about heat index values this time around. That being said, take into consideration the rather warm weather that we’re expecting during the oncoming long holiday weekend.

Our entire 7-day forecast is dry, unfortunately, which will likely exacerbate the ongoing drought.

