Salt Lake City company Maverick completes purchase of Kum & Go

A popular Iowa convenience store has officially been sold.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kum & Go was purchased by Salt Lake City based company Maverick, finalizing a month’s long deal.

The Maverick CEO says the company plans to re-brand between 120 and 140 Kum & Go stores in Utah, Idaho, Colorado and Wyoming.

For the remaining stores, including those in Iowa, officials say they are not planning any major changes right now, but will continue to evaluate in the future.

The amount of the deal has not been announced, but previous estimates show the convenience store chain was valued around $2 billion.

It is unclear how the sale will affect Kum & Go’s 5,000 employees.

