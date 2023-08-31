Bodycam footage shows Iowa police officer responding to house fire

New bodycam video shows a central Iowa police officer saving a couple from a house fire.
By KCCI
Aug. 31, 2023
NORWALK, Iowa (KCCI) - New bodycam video shows a central Iowa police officer saving a couple from a house fire.

KCCI reports it happened at around 3:50 a.m. on Friday in Norwalk, when Officer Jared Alcorn noticed smoke while on patrol.

He found flames on the back deck of a home, where people were sleeping inside.

Alcorn jumped into action, waking up the couple and getting them and their pets out of the home.

He then called another officer to the scene, and the two worked fast to stop the fire.

“He asked me where the garden hoses were, there was one on each side of the house, so he grabbed one, and I grabbed the other and just started spraying the fire until the firefighters could get there, and then they took over,” Officer Alcorn said.

There is some damage to the home’s exterior, but the main structure remains intact.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.

An Iowan, who was in Tampa, Florida while Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Wednesday, says he...
Iowan rides out Hurricane Idalia on boat in Florida
