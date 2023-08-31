Iowa troopers reminding people to slow down during Labor Day weekend

(KTIV)
By Joe McMahan
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - People are starting to gear up for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.

Many will travel this weekend, and the Iowa State Patrol wants to remind drivers to take their time and don’t drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

From 2017 to 2022 Iowa averaged seven fatalities over the three-day Labor Day weekend.

“Just want to make sure people are aware of their surroundings. We just want to make sure they are slowing down,” said Iowa State Trooper Karen Yaneff. “Allow themselves extra time to where they need to be. Everyone is always in a hurry these days. We just want to make sure people are taking their time to be safe and slow down.”

So far this year of the 250 fatalities on Iowa roads, 32 involved Iowans who were 19 years old or younger.

