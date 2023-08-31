Iowan rides out Hurricane Idalia on boat in Florida

TAMPA, Florida (KCCI) - An Iowan, who was in Tampa, Florida while Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Wednesday, says he rode out the conditions on his boat.

Roger French, of West Des Moines, bought the boat as a vacation spot for himself and his family.

He said it’s rated to survive a category 3 hurricane. So he stayed on the deck of the boat through the storm to make sure it survived.

French says he felt strong winds for hours as water levels rose several feet.

As the day went on, he also had to deal with the high tide rolling up to the shores.

He says he considers himself very lucky Idalia didn’t turn toward the main land and the marina.

“That was a concern, but as I watched the models I saw it was drifting a little to the west, so I felt good that it was going to continue on,” French said. “But you’re anxious, it’s a little adventure, it’s a little unknown and worried all piled up in there and at the end of the day, it passes you, and you feel real good about yourself.”

He says there were moments during the storm that he regretted his decision.

But by Wednesday afternoon, he could already see the sun peeking out behind the clouds.

