Ottumwa man arrested after shooting at woman, shooting himself in the face

Investigators said 34-year-old Cory Thompson, who has three previous domestic abuse...
Investigators said 34-year-old Cory Thompson, who has three previous domestic abuse convictions, had shot at the victim and threatened to kill her during an argument.(Wapello County Sheriff's Office)
By KYOU Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An Ottumwa man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he fired a gun at someone and shot himself in the face.

Investigators said 34-year-old Cory Thompson, who has three previous domestic abuse convictions, had shot at the victim and threatened to kill her during an argument.

Police later found Thompson at the storage units at 309 South Iowa Avenue. Thompson was taken into custody without incident at around 7:30 p.m.

He faces charges of First Degree Harassment, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Abuser in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Short Barreled Rifle.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton...
1 killed in rollover crash in Clinton County
Former NFL player Michael Oher, whose story became the inspiration for the Oscar-nominated...
Michael Oher seeks contract and payment information related to ‘The Blind Side’ in conservatorship battle
New bodycam video shows a central Iowa police officer saving a couple from a house fire.
Bodycam footage shows Iowa police officer responding to house fire
In a news release, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said 30-year-old Trenton Orwig...
Florida man dies after assault, Ottumwa man charged
A deputy in Wisconsin is being praised by the sheriff's department for saving a man from a...
Deputy cuts seat belt, pulls driver out of burning car after crash into home

Latest News

A photo from KTIV's SkyLink 4 drone shows the train derailment in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
Preliminary investigation suggests a railcar malfunction caused North Sioux City train derailment
An Iowan, who was in Tampa, Florida while Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Wednesday, says he...
Iowan rides out Hurricane Idalia on boat in Florida
An Iowan, who was in Tampa, Florida while Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Wednesday, says he...
Iowan rides out hurricane on boat in Florida
New bodycam video shows a central Iowa police officer saving a couple from a house fire.
Bodycam footage shows Iowa police officer responding to house fire