President Biden announces $95 million in federal funding for Hawaii wildfire recovery

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden announced more federal funding for Hawaii Wednesday as the state attempts to recover from the deadly wildfires in Maui.

President Biden said he is sending $95 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Hawaii to help strengthen the state’s electrical grid.

“It means investments to make sure electricity can continue to reach homes, hospitals, water stations even during intense storms and extreme weather,” said Biden.

The Lahaina wildfires killed more than 100 people, while hundreds are still missing, and thousands are displaced.

“I don’t think anybody can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore,” Biden said.

President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to Maui a couple weeks ago and the saw the devastation for themselves. The president assured Hawaiians they will have every resource they need.

“I’ve directed my team to do everything we can for as long as it takes to help Maui recover, rebuild in a way that respects and honors Hawaiian traditions and cultures and the needs of the local community,” said Biden.

The president was also asked about the amount of future disaster relief funding as the federal fiscal year comes to a close and a government shutdown looms. He said, if the money is not there, he will explain why.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton...
1 killed in rollover crash in Clinton County
Former NFL player Michael Oher, whose story became the inspiration for the Oscar-nominated...
Michael Oher seeks contract and payment information related to ‘The Blind Side’ in conservatorship battle
New bodycam video shows a central Iowa police officer saving a couple from a house fire.
Bodycam footage shows Iowa police officer responding to house fire
In a news release, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said 30-year-old Trenton Orwig...
Florida man dies after assault, Ottumwa man charged
A deputy in Wisconsin is being praised by the sheriff's department for saving a man from a...
Deputy cuts seat belt, pulls driver out of burning car after crash into home

Latest News

Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze at Q&A with reporters following an event in Northern...
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze at Q&A with reporters following an event in Northern Kentucky
State leaders present commissions and boards they think should be eliminated under Governor Kim...
Iowa state government realignment underway
Alaska’s congressional delegation hoping to include five more Native communities to ANCSA
Alaska’s congressional delegation hoping to include five more Native communities to ANCSA
LNL: Trump federal election trial set for March 4, 2024
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis walks in the outfield with his son...
Far away from Trump’s jail drama, Ron DeSantis and his family head to Iowa’s ‘Field of Dreams’