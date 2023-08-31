Tremendous weather today, before hotter temperatures by the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re getting treated to another great weather day for our area, but changes will soon be coming.

Temperatures will stay pretty close to normal for this time of year today, reaching the upper 70s and low 80s once again. Humidity levels stay in check too, with lots of sunshine. Quite a contrast to the big heat wave last week at this time!

Hotter air will make a return this weekend, though, as highs climb back into the 90s for a few days. We shouldn’t be quite as humid as the last time around, though, so heat index values will be less of a concern, generally. Still, if planning outdoor activities that take you outside for prolonged periods, consider hydration and an occasional break.

A cold front sweeps through on Tuesday night, potentially bringing us a few storms and moderating temperatures back to the 80s in its wake.

