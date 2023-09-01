90s return for Labor Day Weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Well as advertised we made it back into the mid 80s for today. This warming trend will continue as we head into your Labor Day Weekend with highs going back into the Mid-90s.

Highs will be in the mid-90s with plenty of sunshine this weekend. (KYOU)

Rain chances, albeit small, are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as a front pushes through. Once we get on the back end of the front, we will drop the temperatures with highs in the mid 80s for the second half of next week. If you have any Labor Day plans, please stay hydrated and stay safe.

Tonight: A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hot. High 94F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph

Tom. Night: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. Hot. High 96F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Monday: Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. Hot. High 94F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph

