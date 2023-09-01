Crews fight multiple-alarm fire at submarine base in Connecticut

On Friday morning, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Groton submarine base.
On Friday morning, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Groton submarine base.(Gray News)
By Jay Kenney and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - On Friday morning, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Groton submarine base.

Submarine Base Firefighters Local F-219 confirmed that crews are fighting a blaze that began around 6 a.m.

According to Norwich Firefighters Local 892, two buildings located on the property went up in flames shortly before.

Six fire hoses were reported to be in operation, officials say.

Companies from Groton, New London, Waterford, Mystic, Old Mystic, Gales Ferry and Norwich are responding.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said 34-year-old Cory Thompson, who has three previous domestic abuse...
Ottumwa man arrested after shooting at woman, shooting himself in the face
New bodycam video shows a central Iowa police officer saving a couple from a house fire.
Bodycam footage shows Iowa police officer responding to house fire
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton...
1 killed in rollover crash in Clinton County
A toppled forklift is seen at Boston's Logan International Airport on Wednesday morning.
Forklift operator dies in accident at Boston’s Logan International Airport
Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her...
Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car

Latest News

Employee Lisa Bell dumps out a shovel full of mud as business owners and employees start...
Biden wants an extra $4 billion for disaster relief, bringing total request to $16 billion
Dash and body cam video shows what happened when he pulled over a car to find a choking baby.
Officer saves choking baby, caught on camera
In this photo taken with a drone, debris from homes swept off their lots litters a canal amid...
Residents return to find homes gone, towns devastated in path of Idalia
FILE - Old growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon river Trail on the Mt. Hood National...
Trump-era rule change allowing the logging of old-growth forests violates laws, judge says