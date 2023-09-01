Hy-Vee heads south to help hurricane victims

Semitrailers filled with 217,728 bottles of water, more than 3,400 20-pound bags of ice
Jewell Baggett stands beside a Christmas decoration she recovered from the wreckage of her...
Jewell Baggett stands beside a Christmas decoration she recovered from the wreckage of her mother’s home, as she searches for anything salvageable from the trailer home her grandfather had acquired in 1973 and built multiple additions on to over the decades, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(Rebecca Blackwell | AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is hauling truckloads of water, ice, paper products and electrolytic mix to people recovering from Hurricane Idalia.

Hy-Vee announced it will deploy its Disaster Relief Team on Saturday to locations in Florida impacted by the hurricane.

The team will take Hy-Vee’s mobile command center, five Hy-Vee rapid response pickup trucks, and 10 Hy-Vee semitrailers.

Those semitrailers will be carrying 217,728 bottles of water, more than 3,400 20-pound bags of ice, paper products and electrolyte drink mix. Hy-Vee employees also will be working with Operation BBQ Relief to help provide up to 80,000 meals to those responding to the disaster as well as impacted residents in Florida.

Hy-Vee’s Disaster Relief Team is working with local emergency responders, food banks and nonprofits to assist with efforts specifically in Live Oak, Florida. Hy-Vee’s Disaster Relief Team includes 26 Hy-Vee employees who will take part in a 10-day response effort.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said 34-year-old Cory Thompson, who has three previous domestic abuse...
Ottumwa man arrested after shooting at woman, shooting himself in the face
New bodycam video shows a central Iowa police officer saving a couple from a house fire.
Bodycam footage shows Iowa police officer responding to house fire
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton...
1 killed in rollover crash in Clinton County
Iowa Statehouse dome.
Iowa’s new Child Labor Law ‘inconsisent’ with federal law
A toppled forklift is seen at Boston's Logan International Airport on Wednesday morning.
Forklift operator dies in accident at Boston’s Logan International Airport

Latest News

Hannah Priest
Iowa daycare provider charged in death of child
On August 31st, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office received...
Ottumwa woman charged after threatening multiple courthouses
Court documents say Taylor Blaha (left), 24, and Brandon Thoma (right), 31, both of Fort Dodge,...
Fort Dodge man sentenced to 50 years in death of newborn
Gaylen Dewing, left, and Marvin Abraham affix a sign to a roadside fence east of Bismarck,...
Minnesota regulators vote to proceed with environmental review of disputed carbon capture pipeline