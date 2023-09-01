Iowa daycare provider charged in death of child

Hannah Priest
Hannah Priest(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A daycare provider from Emmestburg has been charged following the death of a child in her care.

On January 19th, 2023, emergency crews responded to the 1600 block of 8th Street for a report of an unresponsive child. A 23-month-old child was transported to Palo Alto County Hospital and then to Blank Children’s Hospital. The child was pronounced dead on January 24th, 2023.

Following an investigation, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner determined that the child died of head trauma consistent with inflicted injuries.

28-year-old Hannah Priest was charged with Child Endangerment Resulting in Death.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said 34-year-old Cory Thompson, who has three previous domestic abuse...
Ottumwa man arrested after shooting at woman, shooting himself in the face
New bodycam video shows a central Iowa police officer saving a couple from a house fire.
Bodycam footage shows Iowa police officer responding to house fire
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton...
1 killed in rollover crash in Clinton County
Iowa Statehouse dome.
US Dept. of Labor confirms Iowa’s new child labor law violates federal law
A toppled forklift is seen at Boston's Logan International Airport on Wednesday morning.
Forklift operator dies in accident at Boston’s Logan International Airport

Latest News

On August 31st, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office received...
Ottumwa woman charged after threatening multiple courthouses
Court documents say Taylor Blaha (left), 24, and Brandon Thoma (right), 31, both of Fort Dodge,...
Fort Dodge man sentenced to 50 years in death of newborn
Gaylen Dewing, left, and Marvin Abraham affix a sign to a roadside fence east of Bismarck,...
Minnesota regulators vote to proceed with environmental review of disputed carbon capture pipeline
Iowa Statehouse dome.
US Dept. of Labor confirms Iowa’s new child labor law violates federal law