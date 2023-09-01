Man hands out cash after winning $500K on scratch-off ticket

After receiving a check for $357,500 after taxes, Daniel Reffitt told lottery officials he...
After receiving a check for $357,500 after taxes, Daniel Reffitt told lottery officials he plans to pay some bills with his winnings.(Kentucky Lottery)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) – A man in northern Kentucky shared the wealth after winning $500,000 on a scratch-off ticket.

Daniel Reffitt bought a Precious Metals Titanium scratch-off ticket, and it didn’t take him long to realize he’d won big, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

He scratched the winning numbers, then went on to scratch his matching numbers, and on the very first spot, revealed the “auto” symbol winning the game’s $500,000 top prize, the Kentucky Lottery said.

There were some workers nearby when Reffitt found out he won, so he decided to give each of them $100.

“I saw a few guys sitting down and gave them $100 each and told them, ‘Merry Christmas,’” Reffitt said.

After receiving a check for $357,500 after taxes, Reffitt told lottery officials he plans to pay some bills with his winnings.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said 34-year-old Cory Thompson, who has three previous domestic abuse...
Ottumwa man arrested after shooting at woman, shooting himself in the face
New bodycam video shows a central Iowa police officer saving a couple from a house fire.
Bodycam footage shows Iowa police officer responding to house fire
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton...
1 killed in rollover crash in Clinton County
A toppled forklift is seen at Boston's Logan International Airport on Wednesday morning.
Forklift operator dies in accident at Boston’s Logan International Airport
Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her...
Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car

Latest News

Gaylen Dewing, left, and Marvin Abraham affix a sign to a roadside fence east of Bismarck,...
Minnesota regulators vote to proceed with environmental review of disputed carbon capture pipeline
Two people were killed, including the shooter, and another critically injuring in a shooting...
Texas authorities say 2 people including shooter dead outside shopping center in Austin
Biden delivers remarks on the August jobs report. (CNN, POOL)
LIVE: Biden remarks on jobs report
Isabel Navarro, 35, is in the first weeks of her new job as a teacher’s assistant at Spring...
Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED