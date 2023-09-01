Ottumwa woman charged after threatening multiple courthouses

Sep. 1, 2023
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 31st, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office received information that a threat of violence had been made to multiple courthouses in the Southeast Iowa area.

Out of an abundance of caution, deputies escorted courthouse employees to their vehicles as they left the building.

31-year-old Erika Jo King of Ottumwa was taken into custody at approximately 7:00 p.m. after police located her in the 200 block of 18th Avenue East in Oskaloosa.

King was charged with Harassment in the First Degree and Making Threats of Terrorism.

The investigation is ongoing. More charges are pending.

