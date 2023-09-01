Trial underway for man accused of shooting, killing two teens at Iowa nonprofit

Testimony is now underway for the man accused of shooting and killing two teens at an Iowa nonprofit.
By KCCI
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Testimony is now underway in the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing two teens at a Des Moines nonprofit in January.

Preston Walls is charged with first degree murder and attempted murder.

Bodycam video played in court Thursday showed the moment an officer arrived on the scene of the shooting.

Prosecutors said Walls shot 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr at Starts Right Here. They say he also shot the program’s founder, Will Keeps.

During opening statements, Walls attorney said he admitted to pulling the trigger, but he said Walls did it because he didn’t want to die.

Prosecutors call the shooting a premeditated attack on rival gangs. However, the victims’ families deny they were involved in gangs.

The state’s first three witnesses testified Thursday, including an officer at the scene and an employee at Starts Right here.

More officers are expected to testify Friday when the trial resumes at 9 a.m.

