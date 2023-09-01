Turning warmer, even hot, into the Labor Day weekend

Expect a really warm Labor Day weekend across the region.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re still expecting temperatures to climb into the long holiday weekend, with humidity lagging a bit behind.

The warming trend begins today with highs back into the low to mid 80s. Fairly dry air will still be around today, though, along with a bit of a breeze. So, as far as warm days go, this one shouldn’t be too bad.

A similar story for Saturday into Sunday, where air temperatures will likely reach the low to mid 90s but dew points stay in the mid 60s at worst. This allows for heat index values to be less of a concern compared to the heat wave last week. However, if you are spending prolonged periods of time outdoors for the holiday weekend, you’ll still need to consider the temperatures and plan for proper hydration throughout.

A storm system brings only slightly cooler temperatures toward the middle of next week.

