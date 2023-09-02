Higher temperatures throughout the Labor Day weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Highs push back into the 90s for at least a few days as a late-season heat wave builds into the region.

Compared to our last heat wave, though, we won’t see the same very high level of mugginess come along with it. Dew points will be in the upper 50s or low 60s today and Sunday, with a more notable increase toward 70 or higher by Monday into Tuesday. So, it’s a bit of a split decision for the Labor Day holiday weekend, with hot but not humid highs in the 90s to start off, with heat index readings perhaps reaching or exceeding 100 degrees by Labor Day itself into Tuesday.

While we’re not expecting the same extremely high heat index readings as the last heat wave, the air temperatures we’re going to experience will still cause stress on the human body over time. So, if you have plans for the weekend that involve being outside a lot, make sure to keep on top of hydration and take breaks in cooler spaces. Don’t forget the sunscreen, too!

A cold front moves through by Tuesday night into Wednesday, which may be associated with a few showers or storms. Behind it, temperatures will cool a bit back to the 80s to wrap up the 7-day forecast.

