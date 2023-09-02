Hot for Labor Day

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Tonight will be quiet with lows dropping into the low to mid 60s and a mostly clear sky. We’ll wake up to lots of sunshine on Sunday morning, perfect for people heading to church. We’ll have sunshine through the entire day with very hot temperatures in the afternoon. Highs are forecasted to rise into the low to mid 90s. Make sure to drink lots of water and take plenty of breaks if you’re spending time outside.

The heat wave will continue through the start of the workweek with highs rising into the 90s through Tuesday. However, the second half of the workweek will be a bit cooler in the 80s.

