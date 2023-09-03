More 90s for a few more days

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Relief from hotter temperatures is still a little ways away, so be ready for well above our normal highs to wrap up the holiday weekend.

Sunshine will be abundant once again today, with highs headed for the low to mid 90s. A bit of a southwest breeze develops in the afternoon, and dew points stay in a reasonable range today near 60 degrees. All in all, it will be hot, but not overwhelmingly humid like our last heat wave. Despite that, prolonged time in these temperatures can still catch up with you, so do stay on top of hydration and take breaks in cooler areas.

Mugginess does increase to a more noticeable level on Monday into Tuesday, so heat index readings on those days could push closer to 100 at times. It will all be taking place ahead of a cold front, sweeping through the area Tuesday night. This could give us a shot at an isolated shower or storm, but chances are fairly low.

The front is certain to bring some relief from the hotter temperatures, with highs in the low to mid 80s from Wednesday onward and lower humidity levels again.

