2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital

By WBRC Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Two women were shot and killed early Monday morning, WBRC reports.

Police said two women were shot and killed just after 2 a.m. on Monday. Three other people were injured.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the deceased victims were 24-years-old and 33-years-old. Their names have not been released.

Witnesses said the shooting first started outside of Aria Restaurant and Lounge located in the 900 Block of 5th Avenue North in Birmingham, Alabama.

When the victims arrived at UAB Hospital, the car they were in was shot at.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street
A jury found Rita Pangalangan and Larry King Jr. guilty of murder in the 2019 death of...
Couple found guilty in death of 13-year-old with cerebral palsy left in car
Police say a 30-year-old man was driving when he hit a pedestrian, identified only as male,...
Man fatally shoots driver who hit him with car, police say
On August 31st, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office received...
Ottumwa woman charged after threatening multiple courthouses
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes the Apollo Phantom V1,...
Electric scooter recalled due to potential injury risk

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in...
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
A picture from @Cyclonejonny showing fans waiting in lines outside Jack Trice Stadium right at...
ISU apologizes for ticketing delays, working on improvements for CyHawk game
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington,...
The US government is eager to restore powers to keep dangerous chemicals out of extremists’ hands
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham. victims shot at again at UAB Hospital
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham. victims shot at again at UAB Hospital