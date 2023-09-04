Hot, dry weather has some pumpkin patch owners worried about this year’s crop

By KCCI
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT
CUMMING, Iowa (KCCI) - For months, most of Iowa experienced some level of drought KCCI’s Nicole Tam reported. Drought has been an ongoing concern for Iowa’s farmers, and it will also impact the fall harvest.

Around 30,000 people visit Howell’s Pumpkin Patch in Cumming every year. Despite the dry conditions this year, the farmers say there will be enough pumpkins for everyone.

This year is Fred Howell’s 25th year farming pumpkins. He’s the fifth generation taking care of this family farm that offers a range of attractions.

The pumpkins fill up 20 acres, along with squash and gourds. Howell says less moisture means smaller pumpkins, but the drought will not stop people from the fun this fall.

“It’s stressful. You know, you’re still a farmer. You still worry about it. Once the pumpkins were up, it was OK. I mean, they wilt during the day and perk back up at night,” said Howell.

The pumpkins are almost ready; the patch will be open for the season starting Sept. 9.

