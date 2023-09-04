Hot on Tuesday but cooler temperatures are on the way

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a hot afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with high temperatures in the 90s. Tonight will be quiet and warm with lows only cooling into the 70s. Highs on Tuesday will be very similar to what we had on Monday, reaching the 90s. Heat indexes will mainly reach the mid to upper 90s on Tuesday, however a few places could have heat indexes rise into the hundreds. Since we’ve already had several heat waves since the start of summer, everyone should know to drink lots of water and take lots of breaks if you’re spending time in the heat.

Thankfully, change is on the way as a cold front move through Iowa and Missouri Tuesday and Tuesday night. This will bring in a chance for a few showers and storms on Tuesday and potentially Tuesday night. After the cold front moves through it will also be cooler. Highs in the low to mid 80s are expected Wednesday and through next weekend.

