Rape lawsuit against former UI Frat members moved due to publicity

Makena Solberg says two members of Phi Gamma Delta - commonly called Fiji - raped her while she...
Makena Solberg says two members of Phi Gamma Delta - commonly called Fiji - raped her while she was intoxicated during a party inside the fraternity
By Adam Carros
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A lawsuit against two former University of Iowa frat members accused of raping a student during a party and then sharing pictures of the assault has been moved to Tama County due to media publicity. Meanwhile, one of those accused is suing 2 dozen people for libel and slander.

Makena Solberg filed the lawsuit against Phi Gamma Delta, or FIJI, along with two former members, Carson Steffen and Jacob Meloan. Solberg publicly accused Steggen and Meloan of raping her while she was intoxicated during a frat party at FIJI on the University of Iowa campus in 2020. The lawsuit claims the men took pictures without Solberg’s consent and shared them widely.

Steffen and Meloan admit having sex with Solberg but argue it was consensual. Both men are countersuing Solberg for defamation.

WATCH: Makenna Solberg shares her allegations of rape in 2021

A Johnson County judge ruled media and other publicity of the allegations has “created a presumption of prejudice against the Defendants” making a fair trial in Johnson County impossible. The judge referenced protests outside the FIJI house that followed the public accusations.

“Many of the online postings are far from objective, and contain inflammatory comments which call for violence against the accused as well as destruction of property,” the judge wrote in ordering the trial moved to Tama County.

The case had been set for trial for November 2024 but that will likely change with the change in venue to Tama County.

Carson Steffen is charged with first-degree harassment in a separate criminal case. He is accused of posting a photo of the incident on Snapchat. A trial date in that case has not been set.

LIBEL LAWSUIT

In a separate filing, Jacob Meloan filed a lawsuit against 2 dozen people - many of them current or former University of Iowa students - accusing them of libel and slander for calling him a rapist in online or in-person comments.

The lawsuit does not give specific examples of the comments in the lawsuit filed last week but says they include online petitions and messages directly to Meloan and his family. The lawsuit says the comments are continuing today and caused Meloan to leave the University of Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street
A jury found Rita Pangalangan and Larry King Jr. guilty of murder in the 2019 death of...
Couple found guilty in death of 13-year-old with cerebral palsy left in car
Police say a 30-year-old man was driving when he hit a pedestrian, identified only as male,...
Man fatally shoots driver who hit him with car, police say
On August 31st, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office received...
Ottumwa woman charged after threatening multiple courthouses
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Latest News

A picture from @Cyclonejonny showing fans waiting in lines outside Jack Trice Stadium right at...
ISU apologizes for ticketing delays, working on improvements for CyHawk game
The town of North English has been placed under a “Boil Water Advisory” until further notice...
Town of North English is under a boil advisory
The front-runners for their party’s presidential nomination, Republican Donald Trump and...
Biden and Trump are keeping relatively light campaign schedules as their rivals rack up the stops
Hot, dry weather has some pumpkin patch owners worried about this year’s crop
Hot, dry weather has some pumpkin patch owners worried about this year’s crop