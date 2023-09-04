Staying hot and more humid for the end of the long Labor Day weekend

By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures remain well above normal to finish out the holiday weekend, before a change to more comfortable conditions by midweek.

Highs today once again reach the 90s, with dew points a little bit higher to go with it. Thus, a muggier feel to the air will be with us for today and Tuesday, all ahead of an incoming storm system. If you have plans for Labor Day that take you outdoors for a prolonged period of time, make sure to hydrate properly and take breaks when needed in a cooler area. Don’t over do it, as a general rule.

The front that arrives on Tuesday night could generate a few scattered storms in the area, which would certainly be welcomed given recent dry conditions. The front will also be responsible for pushing in a cooler air mass, with highs back in the low 80s for the rest of the 7-day forecast. Lows in the 50s will also be likely, owing to the generally dry nature of the air.

